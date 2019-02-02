2 INEC staff, one other docked over sale of 3,000 PVCs

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—TWO staff of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and a politician were arraigned before a magistrate court sitting in Port Harcourt for allegedly involving in buying and selling of Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, by the Department for State Services, DSS.

The suspects, Darlington Ogolo, Monday Rowland, and Bessor Sorle, are accused of buying and selling of PVCs belonging to some individuals in Ward seven in Opobo Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Eight counts preferred on the suspects, by the DSS read: “Monday Rowland and Beesor Sorle, who are INEC staff, are accused of facilitating the buying of about 3097 PVC’s belonging to various registered voters in the area.

According to the charge, Darlington Ogolo, who is said to be a politician in the area allegedly paid N300,000 as a bribe to Beesor Sorle, who is a Higher Executive Officer of INEC to facilitate the sale of over 1,000 PVCs.

Ogolo is also accused of paying the sum of N120,000 to Monday Rowland, who is a Chief Clerical Officer of INEC to fraudulently facilitate registration of voters by proxy under Ward 7 in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

After the charges were read, the accused persons pleaded not guilty and were granted bail by Chief Magistrate, S.D Andrew Jaja, in the sum of N200,000 each with three sureties in like sum, who must be civil servants and residents of Port Harcourt.

Andrew-Jaja adjourned till February 20 for hearing.