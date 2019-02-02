2 dead, 4 injured, others missing as herdsmen invade Delta community

By Ochuko Akuopha

KWALE—TWO farmers have been found dead and four others severely wounded at Ndemili, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, following the invasion of the community’s farmlands by rampaging herdsmen.

It was gathered that the deceased, whose bodies were found at about 4p.m. on Wednesday, were among three persons that were declared missing on Tuesday after some indigenes of the community were ambushed by the armed herdsmen.

A source, who craved anonymity, claimed that the herdsmen “came into the community a few days ago. So on Tuesday, the community indigenes entered the bush to tell them to leave their community.

“Somehow, the herdsmen got information that the people were coming into the bush and they shot at them.”

Confirming the incident yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, said there was a distress call “from a lady informing the Police that three persons were missing.

“Earlier on, the people had instructed the herdsmen to leave their community. The herdsmen did not take this lightly and attacked the people.

“The Police, led by the Divisional Police Officer of Kwale Division and members of the community’s vigilance team went into the bush with a view to rescuing the missing persons and apprehending the suspects.”

Aniamaka said the bodies of two of the missing persons were found, while the whereabouts of the other missing persons was still unknown, adding “as we speak, the Police are still combing the bush to rescue him, but apparently the herdsmen have fled the bush.”