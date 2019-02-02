2 children, pregnant mother die in Minna inferno

By Wole Mosadomi

A pregnant woman and two of her children were confirmed dead and others injured when a building was gutted by fire in Angwan Biri, an outskirt of Minna, Niger State capital, yesterday.

It was gathered that the fire, which consumed the building of five rooms, resulted from high voltage after power was restored to the area by the electricity distribution company.

The late pregnant woman was identified as Adama while the children were also identified as Tasleem and Tasalima.

An eyewitness disclosed that the deceased woman must have been trapped with her two children in their apartment while asleep.

Another eyewitness, one Kabiru, said: “When we heard the shout of ‘fire’ late in the night, neighbours rushed out to put out the fire and rescue the occupants, but we never knew that the pregnant woman and her children were already trapped. Before we could make our way to the other rooms, the intensity of the fire had gone beyond what we could face, hence the death of the three.”

The Public Relations Officer of Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Ibrahim Audu, confirmed the death of the pregnant woman and her two children in the inferno.

He said the agency visited the scene to ascertain the extent of damage and that the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Muhammed Ketso, has also commiserated with the victims and directed that N1 million be given to them while assessment should be done to know how to reconstruct the burnt building.

Public Relations Officer of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, in Minna, Mallam Adamu Muhammed, when contacted confirmed that there was fire outbreak, but absolved AEDC from blame.

He said: “We are aware of the fire but it does not concern AEDC. There is nothing attached to the issue with AEDC. We call it domestic incident and it does not concern us he remarked.”

Similar fire disasters had been recorded in the past year from the same area, leading to deaths with the AEDC not finding a lasting solution to power surge.