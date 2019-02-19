19-yr-old nursing mother stabs husband to death in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives attached to the Homicide Unit, State Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, are currently investigating a nursing mother, Mary Adeniyi, for allegedly stabbing her husband to death at their residence in Shagamu Road, Ikorodu Lagos.

It was gathered that 19-year-old Mary Adeniyi stabbed her husband, Solomon Nduka, on the neck with a knife while they were fighting on February 15, at about 12:30p.m.

Solomon, who was rushed to a nearby hospital, was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

It was gathered that the couple, who has a four months old baby, had a minor disagreement, which later degenerated into a fight after Solomon accused his wife of infidelity.

According to a neighbour, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, this was not the first time they were quarrelling. Most times when they quarrelled it was usually based on accusation of infidelity.

“On this particular day,” the neighboursaid, “we thought it was their usual quarrelling. We didn’t know it would degenerate. Immediately she raised alarm, we rushed him to the hospital. Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.”

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, said the suspect was in custody, while investigation was still ongoing.