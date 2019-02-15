15 Imo guber candidates adopt Araraume

By Chinonso Alozie

Fifteen governorship candidates of different political parties under the platform of Forum of Imo State Governorship Candidates, today adopted the state governorship flag-bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.

The candidates led by Elder Chukwuemeka Allias of the National Interest Party, NIP, alongside 14 others stormed the campaign office of Senator Araraume along MCC road in Owerri, where they unanimously adopted the APGA guber candidate.

Allias said the adoption of Araraume as their candidate was based on his capacity to offer good governance to the people of the state, adding that the general interest of Imolites should come first.

“We are 15 political parties. All the governorship candidates are here. We had a meeting and agreed on the adoption of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as the man to follow. That is why we are here. We are adopting him because of his capacity to deliver good governance in the state,” he said.

Responding, Araraume thanked them and advised that the task of making Imo better should be the responsibility of everybody.

He said: “Forum of Governorship Aspirants, I thank you for the bold steps. I know each one of you have good intention towards the election of a new Imo governor.

“Your blue print will be incorporated with our own so that with what you have, one way or the other, we will be incorporated. Your participation in governance is guaranteed.

“You have a work to do which is to go and convince your people that we will win the election. What it means is that all your members will support all our candidates in APGA at all levels.

“It should be our collective effort to make sure that we win. From this moment, you are now automatic members of this campaign project. All of us will be together and we will make the decision work.

“We will be working together for the good of the state and for the betterment of Imo citizens including those yet unborn.”