Boroffice shines at Ondo APC rally

At the presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress, APC, held in Akure on Tuesday, one of the most remarkable highlights was when President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed the three senatorial candidates of the party in Ondo State.

The rally attracted dignitaries led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors of Ekiti, Ogun and Edo States.

Party members decked in customised party garbs from across the 18 local councils in the State thronged the Democracy Park in Akure.

The campaign arena was filled to capacity as many party supporters and onlookers had to pick standing positions outside the democracy park to catch glimpse on President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries.

There is no governorship election this month in Ondo State so President Muhammadu Buhari only had to publicly identify with the senatorial candidates and other candidates of the APC at the rally.

In the traditional and symbolic endorsement gesture, the President raised the hand of the Ondo Central Senatorial Candidate of APC, Senator Tayo Alasoadura.

The instantaneous reaction was a blaring shouts of acceptance from a section of the crowd of party members.

When the President raised the hand of the Ondo North Senatorial Candidate, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, there was loud applause and reverberating ovation from all sections of an estactic and enthusiastic crowd of party members.

It was the turn of the Ondo South Senatorial Candidate, Pastor Omoyele Omogunwa. When the President raised his hand, the crowd went cold and mum.

At the rally, the Minister of Transport and Direction-General of Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, called on members of the party in Ondo State to unite in other to defeat the opposition party in forth coming election.

Also, the host governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, assured President Muhammadu Buhari, “we have already delivered our votes, you will win handsomely here, that is a fact”.