100,000 athletes to run in Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

By Ben Efe Pix Marathon

Over 100, 000 elite athletes and fun runners, are participating in the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon that is holding about now at the Eko Atlantic City on Victoria Island Lagos.

For the local and international elite athletes the top prizes in the 42km race and the 10km run, are a major motivation, but for the others, participation in this festival of fitness is worth the pain and fun.

The race started at the National Stadium Lagos and will weave through the third mainland bridge before terminating at Eko Atlantic City.

“The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is an event athletes look forward to every year. It is our hope and prayer that it continues,” said Deborah Pam one of Nigeria’s best long distance runners.

Her fear is hinged on the fact that so many marathon races in Nigeria have come and gone including the famous Obudu Mountain race which earned world acclaim but died out with change of leadership in Cross River State.

However, the main sponsor, Access Bank and others like Seven Up have pledged continued patronage of the event. And in the words of former Athletics Federation of Nigeria boss, Solomon Ogba, the organisers can only work harder to improve on the ratings for the event.

“The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is now a globally recognised event and as such we must do things appropriately.

“Lagos Marathon should be in the class of the New York, London and Dubai marathons. It is only by putting up a good showing in the organisation that such status can be achieved.”