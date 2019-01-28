Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup: Quarter finalists emerge, tango for semis ticket today

After five days of intense battle in the zonal elimination series with 26 qualifiers competing for honours in eight zones and 10 centres, the quarterfinalists for the 2019 Delta State Principals Cup emerged at the weekend.

The Principals Cup football competition is a developmental tournament sponsored by Zenith after the partnership agreement with the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration. The bond revived the event only two years ago after being in limbo for over 27 years.

The quarterfinalists are Comprehensive Secondary School, Owa Model Secondary School, Boys Secondary School, Orhuwhorun Secondary School, Obule Intergrated Secondary School , Sapele , Solid Rock Foundation School, Ewghewu Government School and Ekpan Secondary School.

Lagos/GTBank Principals Cup: Re-inventing Nigeria’s soccer wheel

The quarterfinals will be decided today in four different centres and according to the pairing released by the organizing team, Comprehensive Secondary School and Owa Model Secondary School will clash at the Kwale Township Stadium while Boys Secondary School will tango with Orhuwhorun Secondary School at the Oleh Township Stadium. At the Warri Township Stadium, Obule Integrated School and Solid Rock secondary School will compete for honours just as Otujeremi Township Stadium will host the last pairings between Uwheru Government School and Ekpan Secondary School.

Head of the organizing team, Tony Pemu, said all matches would start simultaneously at 2pm at the four centres.

Pemu said: “We are all set for the quarterfinals and we are excited that the standard is getting higher everyday. The dates and venues for the semis and final games will be determined soon after the meeting of the Main Organising Committee for the competition”.