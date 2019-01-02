Zamfara APC declares support for Buhari/Osibanjo re-election bid

The Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared its support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid ahead of February 2019 general election.

The state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, gave the assurance in Gusau on Wednesday while receiving members of Buhari/Osibanjo Continuity Group (BSCG) who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Liman who commended the group for the visit described them as loyal members of the party.

He said the campaign for Buhari’s re-election had become necessary to all Nigerians irrespective of political, religious, or regional differences considering the good records of his administration in the country.

He described Buhari as a leader who had good mission to move the country forward.

“We are proud of the meaningful projects executed by APC administration in the state under Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari,” he said.

He assured of total support of the APC in the state to the group.

“We are working hand in hand with all stakeholders to ensure APC wins all elective positions in the state,’’ he added.

He promised to provide an office accommodation for the group in the state.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the group, Alhaji Ibrahim Arzika-Maru said he led the members of the group on the visit to solicit for the support of the party’s leadership in the state.

Arzika-Maru who is the Special Adviser to Yari on Animal Health, said the group was enlightening the people on the achievements recorded by Buhari in the country.

He said that the aim of establishing the group was to ensure Buhari/Osibanjo re-election in the 2019 general election. (NAN)