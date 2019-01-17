Yuletide: We recorded 16 auto accidents in Plateau – FRSC

The Plateau Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it recorded 16 vehicle crashes between the 2018 Christmas period and Jan. 15, 2019 across the state.

The command’s Public Education Officer, Mr Andrew Bala, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

Bala said that 11 of the crashes were serious while five were minor.

He, however, stated that no death was recorded in any of the incidents, but said that 77 persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes in Plateau commenced on Dec. 19, 2018 and ended on Jan. 15, 2019.

“As part of the operation, we intensified public enlightenment to mosques, churches, motor parks, markets, traditional rulers and government agencies.

“We, however, during the special operation, recorded 16 road traffic crashes. Eleven were serious cases, and five were minor,” he said.

Bala explained that one major cause of the crashes was speeding.

He, therefore, appealed to motorists in the state to desist from speeding, overloading and wrongful overtaking.

He also advised them to imbibe the attitude of safe driving and to have consideration for other road users “as they ply the highway in the 2019’’.

The spokesman warned that any motorist caught violating traffic rules and regulations would face prescribed sanctions. (NAN)