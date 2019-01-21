Youths protest substitution of presidential candidate’s name in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—HUNDREDS of youths yesterday marched round Enugu metropolis, protesting alleged substitution of the Presidential candidate of Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA, Mr. Iheanacho Ezeakor.

The aggrieved youths, who chanted songs against the national chairman of the APDA, said it was a disservice to democracy for the chairman to remove the name of Ezeakor after he had emerged a sole-aspirant to the party’s ticket.

Leader of the youths, Dr. Michael Okereke and Mustapha Yaguda of the Hausa community, who expressed sadness over the development said “it is highly reprehensible for someone who calls himself a national chairman of a party to remove the name of a candidate and substitute same with his own name.

“We have never seen a thing like that and that is why we are showing our anger against it today. Iheanacho Ezeakor is one of us, a youth who we believe holds the magic wand towards the challenges facing this country.

“So, we are urging the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to do the needful by restoring Ezeakor’s name.”

While addressing the youths, highly elated Ezeakor who said the matter was already before the court, said he was determined to retrieve his mandate.