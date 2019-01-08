Youths protest alleged move to relocate ngc from Warri

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— HUNDRED of youths in Delta State, yesterday, protested alleged move to relocate a subsidiary of Nigeria Gas Company Limited from Warri.

The youths stormed the premises of the company, chanting solidarity songs. President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Mr Eric Omare, and his counterpart from Itsekiri National Youth Council, INYC, Mr Weyinmi Agbateyinino, said the youths will resist the alleged proposed relocation, stressing that the state was safe for continued stay of the gas company.

Omare said: “We are here because of the unfortunate and disappointing decision to relocate Nigeria Gas Company, NGC, or its subsidiary from Warri. We say that if they want to do this, then they should also relocate their pipelines from here, because you can’t have the pipelines here and then you relocate the headquarters of the NGC from this place.”

He also called on Chevron Nigeria Limited and other international oil companies to comply with the presidential directive to relocate their headquarters to the Niger Delta region.

President INYC, Weyinmi, on his part, said the youths would not allow the relocation of any of the subsidiaries of the NGC, which include the gas processing and transportation company and Nigerian Gas Marketing end of it.

Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Mr Freeman Fregene, who addressed the protesting youths, said: “I am here to appeal to the protesters to calm down. The state government will find out the true picture of things.”

Deputy Manager, Public Affairs, NGC, Mr Darlington Samuel declined comment when contacted on the issue.