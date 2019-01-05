You’re a great enemy of Nigeria if . . .

Afegbua tells Nigerian voters

speaks on Buhari, Atiku, Oshiomhole, Idris, Zamfara, Katsina, etc

By Dirisu Yakubu

Prince Kassim Afegbua is a spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential Campaign Council and a former Information Commissioner in Edo State, South-South Nigeria. In this exclusive interview with Saturday Vanguard, he spoke on the preparedness of the PDP for big contest, why Nigerians should not re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari amongst other issues. Excerpts!

It’s less than two months to the general elections. Unlike in 2015, campaign activities appear relatively quiet both on the part of the ruling party and the PDP. What could be responsible for this?

Afegbua: There is actually no lull in campaign activities but a different approach has to be applied in compliance with campaign finances benchmark. We have to try and ensure that we demonetise our electoral activities and devote time on issues-based campaign. Don’t forget that the PDP has already covered four geopolitical zones with town hall meetings and campaigns whereas the All Progressives Congress, APC, relying heavily on its desire and plan to rig, has deliberately been sluggish about campaigns. We are quite aware of their plot to rig. For us in the opposition, it is our responsibility to take our campaigns to the nooks and crannies of this country, explain to the people the lofty programmes captured in our campaign creed, that would stimulate enterprise and create the right opportunity for people to make more meaning in life than what we have now. The APC has crippled the economy, put more people into unemployment, and they continue to disfigure our national psyche by deliberate acts of omission and commission.

The issues for 2019 are self defining, whether we want to continue to tolerate this government and its inability to stop the killings and bloodshed or whether we want to test another leadership that would help address these issues with the seriousness they deserve. APC has since become a party of blood. There is too much wastage of human lives and the earlier we send them back to where they come from, the better.

There are claims in some quarters that governors elected on the platform of the PDP are reluctant in committing their resources to the campaign of your Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Do you think this is just a figment of the imagination?

You see, a lot of naysayers and alarmists were expecting an implosion after the Port Harcourt convention in October, but were disappointed that the party remains cohesive and united with all other presidential aspirants putting in their support for the flagbearer. The ruling party has been praying to see a sharp division within the main opposition but has been disappointed that things have been working out well in favour of the PDP. The next thing is to talk about governors not contributing money. The new mentality within the PDP is not to apply public funds in running campaigns the way the APC is doing presently. They preach anti-corruption but they are mostly populated by corrupt minds and chieftains. The PDP believes in reaching out to our supporters and sympathisers to raise funds that would be applied for campaigns. Governors can only do their bit within their own legitimate earnings. The party frowns at people using public funds for campaigns, and has advised everyone not to behave like APC that parades a “poor” Presidential candidate running expensive and ostentatious campaigns never known in the history of Nigeria.

The PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar recently accused families of President Buhari of acquiring majority shares in 9 mobile and Keystone Bank. Even though the President is yet to speak on the allegations, some shareholders of the two enterprises have dismissed the allegation. Does it not carpet Atiku?

I am sure you read an analysis of the processes of acquisition of the Keystone Bank allegedly promoted by one of the key men of the Buhari oligarchy. One son-in-law leading father in-law to another daughter-in-law in a government that preaches anti-corruption. Tell the companies so mentioned to be bold enough to list her shareholders and disclose to Nigerians the sources of the funds used to acquire those entities. Some of you speak as if we are not part of the Nigeria populace. As if we don’t have friends in high places. As if persons are not involved in those transactions. In the spirit of anti-corruption crusade which deals with transparency and openness in government, we challenge them to officially publish the shareholders of the two concerns and the sources of their funds to buy off the shares of those two capital intensive businesses. Cronies of the President are involved and we demand explanations as taxpayers to know the details as citizens of this country. You cannot have your garment soiled with oil in a shop where you intend to sell brilliant white clothes. It won’t work. It will stain others.

All this holier than thou posturing of the President is being gradually exposed as another ploy to deceive the people to get their votes without delivering on the promises. All the campaign promises encapsulated in the APC manifesto in 2015 have been abandoned. Out of 21 items only one item is being fulfilled haphazardly. The other 20 items and promises have been overgrown with weeds on the promise lane, completely abandoned and jettisoned. There are no plans in place to actualise the promises. They have since become empty promises which were deployed to deceive Nigerians in 2015. This government is corrupt in so many areas and the ones on keystone and 9mobile are just a tip of the iceberg.

President Buhari believes the 2019 election is his to lose. What do you think is responsible for this audacious confidence?

The only reason for such thought is his commitment to rig the election. That is why the APC is not campaigning. And just yesterday, we were told that his niece, Amina Zakari has been appointed as the Chairman of the Election Result Collation Committee. That is already an indication of electoral fraud and cronyism of the first order. In a government of nepotism, you can imagine what a niece can do for an Uncle in the seat of power. Where is the commitment to free and fair election?

Nigeria is now a total failure. We are under siege as a nation. If the President’s home state can fall under siege as reported by his state governor, Hon. Aminu Masari, what else do you need to confirm to you that we all are in serious trouble? The home state of his Defense Minister, Zamfara is under siege and begging for emergency rule. The home state of his Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, Borno is under siege by insurgents. Do you need any crystal gazing to tell you we are buckling under the temerity of insurgents and banditry?

Any reasonable Nigerian that decides to vote for this kind of failure will be a great enemy of the people. We cannot reinforce failure as Chief Obasanjo has warned. There is hunger of monumental proportion. There is poverty of unassailable dimension. There is deprivation of inconceivable ratio. There is malnutrition of unimaginable proportion. There is insecurity of unquantifiable level. Our economy is in shambles and our leadership response rate is almost non-existent. Go to the embassies and see the huge number of people seeking visas to escape this extreme failures. Go to the borders and see for yourself the volume of people escaping through unholy routes to seek greener pastures. It is quite unfortunate we have come to this abysmal level. But the God we serve will help our voting pattern in February to ease out this retired hand so we can have a breathe of fresh air.

The Nigeria Bar Association recently scored the APC-led administration low on adherence to the rule of law. The body also threatened to expose government’s plot to rig the 2019 polls. You want to comment on this?

Even members of APC themselves know that it is a government of failure. They tell you when you engage them in private discussion but some of them are just helpless and do not have what to do. Some of them are driven by hunger to stay put while others are driven by poverty of ideas to live a life outside government patronage. We know ourselves in the political arena. They can see the killings and bloodletting. So much blood in the country. You can see the killings everyday. If the president’s home state has submitted to kidnappings, killings, armed robberies and other banditry, what else do you need to tell you we should look elsewhere? So what the NBA said is a just a confirmation of the obvious.

A confirmation of the inanities and absurdities that have dominated public discourse under this government. And in order to divert attention, you hear them talk about corruption and anti-corruption. Meanwhile those front roll friends of the President cannot pass the test of anti-corruption. Those who were caught in the course of this administration have not been tried. Go and check the campaign council of the APC, all the characters listed are all standing charges of corruption. They needed to play save, hence they quickly defected to APC to be protected. Double standard and hypocrisy are the essential ingredients of this government. They cannot deceive the people for so long. February will expose them.

The tenure of Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris ends today and the opposition has been vociferous in the call for his replacement. Will you be surprised if the tenure is elongated?

Any extension of tenure to the IGP will be extra-constitutional indulgence and would be condemned by all. I am aware the IGP has been lobbying to be given extension to enable him prosecute the 2019 project for President Buhari. All these acts put together, remove so much from the credibility and so-called integrity of the President. Your handlers cannot be preaching integrity on your behalf and you indulge in acts that undermine the process. The service chiefs are already doing extra miles, then by the time you give this IGP another undeserved extension, you kill the craftsmanship that should exist in the hierarchy of the Police.

Once a man attains 35 years of service in the relevant services, you allow him or her to retire. That’s the law, anything outside that to service your whims and caprices becomes selfish, self-serving and untenable. We have heard too much of the drama of this IGP, we need a breather to move on as a nation. The police as an institution needs complete overhaul. Why do you need an IGP that will be chasing a citizen, a Senator, Dino Melaye, in such brazen manner, when you should face the huge challenges of insecurity in the country. This IGP is too partisan and has become more of a politician.

With a handful of weeks away to the general elections, killings especially in Zamfara and Borno are on the increase. Aren’t you worried that if this is not checked, elections may not hold in some parts of the country?

Well it is the responsibility of the security agencies to provide stable condition under which elections can truly hold. Borno from the reports we are getting everyday is becoming a no-go area. Zamfara has become another theatre of armed banditry to the point that the governor reportedly called for emergency rule. That’s to tell you that insecurity has taken over. I thought that should be the preoccupation of the IGP than dissipating energy on the start of one harmless lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye. Wherever that is certified safe for us, elections will hold. If INEC is unable to conduct elections in those troubled spots, I am sure they would consult with all parties before certain decisions are taken.

Your former principal, Adams Oshiomhole has said Nigerians are yet to forgive your party and its 16 years in the saddle. Do you agree?

I don’t want to be drawn into any exchange with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole because I wouldn’t want people to misrepresent my political trajectory in any form or shape. I do not see any political sense in such narrative of saying Nigerians haven’t forgiven PDP. Which of the Nigerians is he talking about? Are they those Nigerians which APC have pauperised, dehumanised and largely impoverished by bad policies or Nigerians that have become refugees in their own country in search of relief materials? Which Nigerians is Comrade Oshiomhole talking about? Those who cannot have three square meals a day or those whose APC poverty have crumbled from their Olympian height to become dredges of the society? 2019 is going to be a referendum of Nigerians against APC poverty, hunger, starvation, deprivations, malnutrition, sufferings and monumental failures on critical sector of our economy. It will be a referendum against injustices, abuse of rule of law, impunity and imposition. It will be a referendum against joblessness, unemployment, insecurity, corruption and nepotism. APC has largely become the sole distributor of poverty, hunger and sufferings to Nigerians through tradermoni. You can imagine the level of tokenism and adhocism in government that preached change. If the wife of Mr. President can voice out her frustrations against a system that has been hijacked by a cabal, what is Comrade Oshiomhole talking about afterwards?

The inclusion of all Presidential aspirants of the PDP into the party’s Presidential Council is hardly making any noticeable impact. With the possible exception of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, none of them is openly campaigning for Atiku or talking to the press. Isn’t this worrisome to you?

All the presidential aspirants are involved in the campaigns, each playing different roles. They have prominently featured in all our zonal campaigns. They are also campaigning in their different states of the federation. The fact that they have remained united under the umbrella is a strong indication of their political maturity.