Your fixation on Atiku’s US visit is defeatist, PDP replies Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) describes President Muhammadu Buhari’s fixation on the success of its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s trip to the United States, as defeatist and smacking of a pre-defeat hallucination.

The PPCO says the Buhari Presidency should hide its face in shame that after spending billions of naira in propaganda to stop the trip, Atiku Abubakar, freely traveled to the United States, where unlike President Buhari’s wasteful trips, he engaged in fruitful sessions with critical international business entities on ways to revamp our economy ruined by President Buhari.

President Buhari and the APC were so disturbed about Atiku Abubakar’s acceptance by the international community that they wasted billions of naira from the coffers of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to organize a failed protest in the United States.

When that failed, they attempted to use the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to threaten and level spurious allegations against Atiku Abubakar, which also came to naught, as the entire world saw through the fabrications.

Today, Atiku Abubakar has a global support, unlike President Buhari, who, as a pariah President, has no friends all over the world. This is the reason President Buhari has gone into frenzy over Atiku Abubakar’s global acceptance.

The PPCO notes that President Buhari’s failure in all his plots against Atiku Abubakar signposts his eventual failure before Atiku at the February 16, 2019 Presidential election, as Nigerians have since reached a consensus to vote him in as their next President.

Nigerians have made up their mind to elect in Atiku Abubakar on February 16, 2019 and for this, we charge President Buhari to end all his shenanigans and begin to prepare to go home come May 29, 2019.

If President Buhari has anything to tell or ask our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, he should be bold to meet him at an open debate any day, any time and at any venue.