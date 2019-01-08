Your allegations reckless, frivolous, unsubstantiated, IPOB replies Umahi

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB yesterday replied the South East Governors Forum, SEGF, and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi over their allegation that some of its members have threatened to kidnap and kill five South-East governors, and commit suicide after the crime.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said it is not a group that takes laws into its hands or involves in shedding blood, and therefore described the statement from Umahi who spoke on behalf of South-East governors as “reckless, frivolous, unsubstantiated and a perverse statement from a clueless man.”

It however said that “what will rather kill the governors, their chairman and spokesman are years of betrayal and the sacrilegious act committed by them and the Ohaneze Ndigbo against their people, through Operation Python Dance, and not IPOB.”

The group continued: “To us in IPOB, it appears anytime a quisling wants to renew his slave status with his Northern masters, he or she singles out IPOB for verbal assault. We therefore consider the statement credited to Governor Dave Umahi as symptomatic of the shameful and complicit role these Igbo governors have continued to play in the death of unarmed Biafrans.”

“The leadership and family members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB have disowned and dismissed in its entirety, the frivolous, unsubstantiated and perverse statement from David Umahi of Ebonyi State against a movement like IPOB.”

IPOB further stated that the when the governors calamities will befall them, their Fulani masters cannot save them, adding that “This crop of Igbo governors will be recorded in history as the worst of the very worst we have in the history of Igbo race.”

“The allegation by Umahi against IPOB is simply the statement of a discredit man who call himself a Governor and a set of people also masquerading as governors, who should be ashamed of themselves and the role they have continued to play in the death of our people, they say they are South East Governors but have nothing to show as their achievements for their people except siphoning money meant for their people.

“What is rather the true position about Chief Umeahi’s allegations is that the Fulani slaves parading themselves as Igbo governors, have perfected plan to use soldiers deployed to the south east to abduct, arrest and preferably kill top IPOB leaders in Biafraland or anybody suspected to be IPOB member because of IPOB’s resolve to boycott next month’s presidential elections.

“Those governors have always tried in vain to tarnish the image of IPOB and that act of trying to drag the name and image of our respectable group in the mud, and the act have been worst under Dave Umahi.

“Their stock in trade is treachery and betrayal, but unfortunately for them, we IPOB will match them all the way, we will continue to expose their treachery, IPOB will not kill them but the masses they are defrauding will stone them and their children.”

Speaking further, IPOB queried, “Isn’t it sad that Dave Umahi and his fellow quislings never foresaw Fulani herdsmen invasion of our land but are quick to invite the Army to occupy our land and kill us as usual.”

“Why have they till date never called for the Army to attack a violent Fulani group but they are always in the habit of wanting the death of we IPOB, why?

“Dave Umahi and his cohorts should pray very hard that no Biafran life is lost during this their latest phase of Operation Python Dance 3.”

According to IPOB, “People must ask Umahi and his co-travlers how many governors in other regions of Nigeria hosted the invading Army with glee the way he Dave Umahi did a few days ago in Abakaliki.”

“Was it not announced that this latest round of Operation Python Dance was nationwide. How come it is only Igbo governors that are welcoming them with open arms.

“This question must be asked by every intelligent person and if nothing is done to checkmate the rabid treachery of Igbo governors, we shall continue to suffer the consequences for the next 70 years.

“Boko Haram is ravaging the North where this same brave Army has been humiliated countless times but Igbo governors instead, gleefully invited them into our land to fight IPOB.