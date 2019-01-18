You’ll lose if Buhari wins, PDP tells S-East govs

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Oseloka Obaze yesterday reminded the South-East governors that they stood the risk of losing their re-election if President Muhammadu Buhari wins on February 16.

Addressing reporters in Awka, Obaze said the governors could therefore not afford to work against the interest of the Igbo in next month’s elections.

The 2017 Anambra State governorship candidate of PDP said it was the resolve of the majority of the Igbo to vote for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi in the poll.

According to him, if the governors in the zone decide to work against the presidential candidate of PDP, they would get a backlash from the people of the zone.

He said: “If it becomes clear that the governors work against Atiku-Obi interest in the February 16 polls, it will have a devastating effect on the governors in their March 2nd elections .

“If they don’t work hard and our party loses, there will be a backlash against them from Ndigbo after the election. If Buhari returns,there is no assurance they will win their own elections

“It will therefore be inimical if they work against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi ticket.

“It’s not possible for them to do so.They won’t try it because it will be against them.

“As of today, I will tell you that we are all working together to achieve this project. The governors are with us. They don’t have any alternative.”

Obaze announced that the South-East zonal rally of the Peoples Democratic Party would take place in Owerri, Imo State on January 22nd, during which he said the PDP governors in the area and the hierarchy of the party would come out en masse and make a statement about the presidential project.

He pledged that PDP would concentrate on issue based campaigns, rather than hate speech, fake news, thuggery and name calling as being done by its opponents.

Obaze however expressed fear that about 18 million voters might be disenfranchised during in next month’s elections because of PVC issues.

He said that in Anambra, over 400,000 PVCs had not been collected according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, stressing that was average of the situation in the 36 states of the Federation and Abuja.