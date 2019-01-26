You can access hundreds of radio, TV stations globally with our media mobile app—URock Media Boss

By Moses Nosike

Joy Echipue, is a Nigerian woman with talents. Her business drive started while in the college. Her unquenching passion for children and youth development has achieved alot.

She is the publisher, URock magazine, CEO, URock Media, which comprises of URock radio,television and magazine. Joy Echipue is former producer/presenter on 92.5 Phoenix FM Dublin, Republic of Ireland. She has a degree in mass communication, diploma in public relations and event management from European institute of communication Ireland, a diploma in business innovation and a certificate in conflict management. She is an author of “Discover your unique self” and a certified MC.

In this interview with Moses Nosike,Echipue revealed her entrepreneurial drive and passion for child and youth development in the country and beyond. Excerpts:

You sold yourself to media practice, what is your motivating factor?

My passion for media is natural. I started writing poems from a young age, I could not get into media in Nigeria, it was tough with so much challenges, but I thank God because the dream was kept alive. While I was waiting for the right time life continued for me and as a mother, I went into other things to enable me work around my family.

To be honest I wanted to personally bring up my children because I have a lot of values I needed to inculcate in them in their early stage of life. I am a very good business woman, my business life started back in the days of college life. I had no option than to go back to what I love doing; we had a clothing shop in Ireland, CJ collections was actually the sole distributor of so many brands in Ireland.

Back to your question, how come I sold myself to media? it is because I am passionate about it and I do want people to get the best. URock media is a one stop shop, we value our audience and want to make life easy for them. You can use your URock app anytime and anywhere, either read the magazine, listen to your choice radio or watch your TV station.

I want to appreciate Kehinde Olagbenjo (KJO) for his good works and everyone on the URock team, they are all amazing.

My dear I am a Nigerian born woman, and God has blessed Nigerians with a lot of good qualities. So, you don’t need to get stock in life, endeavour to improve at every point in life. I have passion for children, teens and youths. My desire is for every child to get it right, there is so much deceit in life now, our children need to get it right on time. I speak on the way forward for our children and my book “discover your unique self” is a huge blessing.

Tell us your experience and what to learn from your multiple experiences?

My journey and experiences in life has been in different stages. I have seen the good, the bad and the ugly. Learn not to give up easily, life can be funny at times. I am very prayerful and it has helped me a lot. Do not follow the microwave way of life, it will lead you nowhere and at every point ask God, he will direct you.

Theodore Roosevelt said: “Believe you can and you are halfway there”. I try to put in my best in all I do. Make sure you are not in competition with anyone, the world is big enough.

However, at URock media we are committed to providing our audience all over the world with a platform where they can read quality magazine monthly (URock magazine), listen to radio stations of their choice and watch their favourite TV stations around the world.

We have made it easy on our platform for people all over the world to locate and access radio and TV stations of their choice using our mobile app available both on Google play store and Apple store. With URock media mobile app, people can access hundreds of Radio and TV Stations around the world and also read our personal development/lifestyle magazine.

With thousands of radio and TV stations worldwide people can now get connected to the radio and TV stations of their choice just by having a medium/platform that supports internet radio and TV streaming.

Urock media platform gives you access to quality Radio and TV stations around the world focusing on Entertainment, News, Talk shows, Business/Economy and lot’s more.

We are exploring the growing online radio and TV Stations each day and we plan to add many more radio and TV stations. Our goal is to give our audience all over the world access to quality entertainment, information and education.