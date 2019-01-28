Yoruba traditional rulers, political leaders must unite — Aare Adams

Akure—Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams, has promised to unite traditional rulers, political leaders and the socio-cultural groups in Yoruba land for a common goal of the region.

Adams spoke at the 5th General Summit of the Oodua Progressives Union (OPU) in Akure.

He said there was an urgent need “to bring together all political gladiators in the southwest in order to bring massive development to the region.

“ The traditional rulers and social-cultural organisations must unite to brainstorm for the future of Yoruba race.

“About 70 eminent individuals had been selected to serve as Aare Advisory Council.

“What we are trying to do now is to work together to unite our traditional rulers, political leaders, socio-cultural groups, in Yoruba land for a common goal.

“We have 70 individuals to serve as Aare Advisory Council. They are not chiefs. They are people with integrity and intellectuals with good antecedents.’’

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi in his address decried divisions among monarchs in the region.

Oba Aladelusi appealed to Ooni of Ife, Oba Eniitan Ogunwusi and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi to work together by uniting all traditional rulers in the region.

He pointed out that there would not be development in the region without unity.