Yobe traders to Buhari: We wish you visit everyday

Twenty-four hours after the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Yobe, traders in Damaturu, the state capital, are still recounting the economic gains of his visit.

Some of them told newsmen on Tuesday that the number of people that trooped to the state capital, and the unprecedented crowed that converged at the venue of the rally, resulted in unprecedented sales of their wares.

Aminu Fari, a fruits seller, said he was besieged by customers at the venue to the extent that he became confused.

“I can hardly recall a time I made sales like that of yesterday; at a appoint, I became confused and could hardly manage the customers; I am yet to sort out the gain I had made,” he said.

Gambo Goni, another trader who sells drinks, narrated the same experience, saying he had decided to rest today (Tuesday) because he was tired and had made sales that would cover one week of business.

He wished a lot more other visits would be arranged for Buhari to visit Yobe before the general elections, to keep them in business.

According to him, the ‘democracy dividend’ in Buhari’s administration did not begin and end with Mr President’s laudable projects, but also the sales they make anytime he pays visit.

“How I wish such gathering would happen frequently; almost all traders made huge sales, regardless of what they were selling,” he narrated.

Hoteliers also recounted their gains, saying that they were overwhelmed by customers who had booked for accommodation a day to the visit of the president.

Some of them who spoke to NAN but did not want their names mentioned, said they made a lot of money within two days.

“We made a lot of money because of Buhari’s visit but please do not mention my name or that of my hotel for security reasons, lest you set robbers on me,” joked one of the hotel owners, who pleaded for anonymity.

Muhammed Abubakar, who came to Damaturu from one of the local government areas in the state for the occasion, said that he could not secure a lodge to spend his night and had to look for an alternative as all the hotels he checked were occupied.

NAN reports that Buhari campaign train was in Borno and Yobe on Monday, Jan. 21.