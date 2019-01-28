Yemi Alade hits 100m followers on YouTube, emerged 2nd Nigerian artiste

Nigerian afro pop singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade, a.k.a Yemi Alade, has hit one hundred million view mark on her YouTube platform and emerged second Nigerian artiste to attain the feat.

Alade made this achievement with the video of her hit single ‘Johnny’ which she released in 2014.

According to report, the music hit one million view on her YouTube page, making her to become the second Nigerian artist to attain such a feat.

The singer, who shared her excitement about the feat on her Instagram handle page @yemi_alade, expressed happiness and thanked her fans for their support.

“THANK YOU-THANK YOU-THANK YOU. 100 MILLIONVIEWS,”she wrote.

The songwriter promised her fans that she would be “putting in more work this year” as she was encouraged by the support.

Alade made her musical debut in an all-girl group called Noty Spices in 2005, but her music became widely popular after she won the Peak Talent Show in 2009.

She later released her first single “Fimisile”

Yemi Alade has also won a number of awards including the Best African Female at the 2015 and 2016 MTV Awards and recently, ”Best Performer” at the 2018 edition.

David Adedeji Adeleke, aka Davido, made history of becoming first Nigerian artiste to hit the one million view mark on video streaming site YouTube with his video ‘Fall’ in December 2018.

A month later, the video ‘Johnny’ has followed suit by achieving the landmark numbers of view on the site.