Wrestling: Adekuoroye eyes gold in World championship

Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuoroye says she is targeting a gold medal at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Adekuoroye said on Monday in Abuja that she had begun preparations since the 2018 National Sports Festival (NSF).

The 25-year-old who won a gold medal in her fourth appearance in 57kg at the 2018 NSF, however, appealed for sponsorship to enable her participate in more tournaments ahead of the world championship.

“I am targeting a gold medal at the world championship. I have started preparations but it’s not being easy.

“One needs about a 100 bout before the championship and I need sponsors to be able to attend events and get myself more prepared,” the 2015 World Wrestling Championship bronze medalist said. (NAN)