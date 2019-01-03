World Cup appearance, my greatest moment in 2018 — Akinwunmi

The first Vice-President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Seyi Akinwunmi on Thursday said that the Super Eagles appearance at the 2018 World Cup was his greatest moment in Nigerian football in the year.

Akinwunmi made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while reflecting on the successes recorded in football administration in 2018.

NAN reports that 2018 had been a busy year for football administration as the various national teams were engaged in many international football competitions.

The senior national team led by the Franco-German tactician, Gernot Rohr had a fairly decent appearance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after playing in what many soccer pundits regarded as the “Group of Death’’.

The Super Eagles qualified for the 2018 World Cup in style, being the first African team to qualify after beating Zambia 1-0 in Uyo.

The Rohr-tutored team, however, failed to go past the group stage being sandwich alongside giant killers such as Croatia, which later emerged as the World Cup runner-up, Argentina and Iceland.

Also, the Women counterpart, the Super Falcons of Nigeria made the podium again after emerging champions of the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON), hosted by Ghana for the ninth time.

The Thomas Dennerby-tutured team has now become perennial winners, having won 11 times out of 13 of the previous tournament.

On the successes recorded in sports in the year under review, Akinwunmi described it as an interesting, challenging and busy on for Nigerian football administration.

“The past year was a busy one for football administration and I think it is difficult to pick the greatest moment. It has been an interesting one for all the teams.

“For me, the best moment should be our appearance at the World Cup. The qualification is a special one and I cherish that a lot.

“Another greatest moment for me in football was the goal the late Rashidi Yekini scored at the Super Eagles first appearance in the World Cup against Bulgaria in 1994,’’ he said. (NAN)