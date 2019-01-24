Work for Okowa’s re-election, Ukah tells clerics, others

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, has appealed to religious leaders, opinion moulders and stakeholders to support the re-election bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for accelerated development of the state.

Addressing the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, WOWICAN, Oshimili South chapter, who paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba, Ukah said the successes recorded in all sectors by Governor Okowa was due to the fervent prayers of Christians and other religious leaders in the state.

Urging them to do more to enable the governor emerge victorious in the forthcoming election, the commissioner, who was represented by Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Information, Mr. Paul Osahor, outlined some of the landmark projects that endeared the current administration to Deltans.

The leader of the group, Rev Florence Nwosu who spoke earlier, said the visit was to commend the governor for his people-oriented projects and programmes in the last three and half years and assured him of their prayers in his re-election bid.