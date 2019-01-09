Women behind Buhari, Sanwo-Olu- APC women leader

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Women Leader of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas has declared that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the party’s governorship candidate in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje have been rejected by women in the state.

Speaking to newsmen on the backdrop of the 2019 General Elections on Tuesday, Okoya-Thomas added that she would not relent in her efforts of mobilising the women in the state to support the Presidential candidate of the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and its governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu.

Okoya-Thomas, who assured that all hands were on deck in Lagos to ensure victory for the APC in the elections, commended President Buhari for his concern for women folks and revealed that the party has agreed to give the women all the necessary support and protection against all forms of all violence.

According to her, “Women in the party and the generality of the women in the state are prepared to cast their votes for the APC in the forthcoming general elections.

“We the women in Lagos State are fully prepared for the 2019 general elections. I can assure you that I have been mobilising the women with my team to ensure victory for the APC across board in the elections.

“Nigerians have realised that the APC has all it takes to move the country and the state forward more than it has done in the past.

“Our women are fully ready for the elections and I can tell you that no stone would be left unturned to ensure victory for the APC both at the federal level and in the state in the forthcoming general elections,” she said.

Okoya-Thomas emphasized that the APC had laudable programmes for market women, professionals, artisans, civil servants, housewives, widows, young women and others, adding that the party would not disappoint on it’s “Next Level agenda.

The Women Leader stressed that the party had been demonstrating its love for the women with its “TraderMoni” Project, which she said is being applauded locally and internationally, and that the best was yet to come for the womenfolk under the APC.

She further said that the party would continue to give the women more representation in the government both at the state and at the federal levels, and that she would work with the state government, under the leadership of Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, to promote the cause of the women and ensure gender equality in all ramifications.