Woman kills lover’s son in Lagos

An Ebute Meta Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State on Friday remanded Chinenye Ndubuife, 20, who allegedly murdered her estranged lover’s two-year-old son.



“The accused is to remain behind bars for the next 26 days pending the outcome of legal advice from the office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP),’’ Chief Magistrate Mrs A.O. Komolafe ordered.

Komolafe said the accused should be kept in custody at the Kirirkiri prison and subsequently adjourned the matter until Jan. 30.

Earlier, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin had told the court that the accused had committed the offence on Dec. 12, 2018 at No. 70, Lawani St., Olodi-Apapa.

She alleged that the accused had hit the two-year-old boy’s head on the wall before smashing it with a stone and thereafter dumped the body in the pit toilet when she realised he was dead.

“The accused claimed her act was that of vengeance because she had lost her womb following several abortions from pregnancies due to her amorous affair with the father of the deceased,” Omisakin said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence violates section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, which stipulates death sentence for offenders.