Woman gives birth at Delta PDP rally, gets N2m

By Perez Brisibe

Members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Isiokolo, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, that thronged out yesteray for the governorship campaign rally of its candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, described the birth of a baby girl at the campaign ground as an indication of victory for the party.

The nursing mother, Odiri Benjamin, of Ward 10, Unit 7 in Ekaka village of Kokori, had joined other PDP faithful in the area to welcome Governor Okowa to the area when she reportedly had a contraction.

She was later delivered of a baby girl at the Council Pavilion by the medical team of the state government.

Addressing the jubilant crowd, Governor Okowa described the birth as an indication of victory for the PDP candidates at all levels.

He said: “The birth of the new baby is a sign from God, a victory for all of us.

“I will open a N2 million account in the bank for the baby,” he said.

Governor Okowa, who spoke in Pidgin English, expressed confidence in being re-elected and sworn in for a second term on May 29.

He said: “I believe in Delta State and have been in the state ever since. Upon my re-election, I promise to do more for the youths.

“We will do more of what we have done in our first term in terms of taking care of our widows, youths, job creation and road construction.”

Okowa urged the electorate to stay back after voting to defend their votes at the polls.

He also advised them to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready a day before the elections.

The governor said: “Some of the PDP executive members are from Ethiope East, so I urged you not to disappoint them.

“I know that your brother is also contesting as governor in another political party but I am more of a brother to you.

“My administration has done a lot of projects in Abraka and other parts of Ethiope East.

“I am a governor that believes in equity, I have done projects in all the local government areas (LGA) in the state.

“We have completed the construction of 19.7 kilometre road in Ogulaha, Burutu LGA and in my second tenure, I will do more.

“I will double the youth and women empowerment and the number of widow beneficiaries in the state,” he said.