Woman dies in sleep after fight with neighbour

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A 27-year-old woman, Olabode Bello, and her two children have been arrested by the Police for beating a 40-year-old housewife, Foluke Olanipekun, a co-tenant at their Ogo Street, Arigidi Akoko area residence, Ondo State, to death.

The Police report had it that the two families had a misunderstanding which snowballed into a free-for-all.

After the fight, the families went to bed, only for the deceased to have reportedly passed on in her sleep.

Neighbours were reportedly invited after her family members’ efforts to wake her up the morning after the fight failed.

The deceased’s relatives raised the alarm, pointing accusing fingers at the suspect and her children.

Police detectives were subsequently invited to the scene and the suspects later invited for questioning before being detained.

The corpse was deposited at the lkare Specialist Hospital.

Divisional Police Officer for Okeagbe Akoko, Ibitayo Adetanranmi, confirmed the incident.

Adetanranmi said the suspects would soon be transferred to the state police headquarters for further interrogation and would then be charged to court.