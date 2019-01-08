Woman, 26, docked over alleged stealing of employer’s N342, 870

A 26-year-old Glory Ohioma, was on Tuesday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing her employer’s N342,870.

Ohioma, who lives at No. 28, Badejo St., Ilogbo, Ota, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining money under false pretence.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court the accused committed the offences on May 25, 2018 at 2.00p.m in Odo Eran, Iyana-Iyesi area of Ota.

Mustapha said that the accused collected N342, 870 from customers on behalf of Trust Bold Cooperative Society, but refused to remit the money to the company.

“The accused converted the money to her personal use, instead of remitting it to her employer,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 388 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Ohioma, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mathew Akinyemi, granted the accused bail of N240,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi said that the sureties should reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

The chief magistrate also said that the sureties should show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government as part of the bail conditions.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 4 for mention. (NAN)