Withraw Osinbajo’s pastoral position, Frank tells Adeboye

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has asked the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Adejare Adeboye, to sanction the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, for his silence in the face of injustice in the current administration.



Frank said without judging Osinbajo, who is an ordained pastor in the RCCG, the interest of Christian community in the country is threatened, adding that because of political power, Pastor Osinbajo has “suddenly become Galatian for crumbs” therefore keeping quiet amidst injustices in the country.

In a statement he signed on Monday, reacting to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari, lopsided appointments in favour of Northern Hausa Fulani muslims, Frank queried Prof. Osinbajo, who is also a legal luminary to tell the world his position and the role he played in what he described as “illegality.”

He said Osinbajo’s laud silence is embarrassing to the Christian community who expected him not only to protect their interests but to ensure justices, speaks the truth and ensure that he is an ambassador of Christ in government.

According to him, nobody is asking Osinbajo to defend Christian who have committed an offence but to distinguish himself and always speak the truth to the authority even though he is part of it.

“Pastor Adeboye should know that Osinbajo is misrepresenting the RCCG in government as one of the ordained pastors in the ministry, so he needs to be called to order.

“The word of God says that people rejoice when righteous is in power’ but can the same be said of Osinbajo and Buhari today?

“Pastor Osinbajo should respect his faith and not the power that be. Like biblical prophets; Isaiah, Ezekiah and others, Osinbajo should speak the truth and shame the devil because his fear of losing political power seems to have beclouded the Redeemed pastor.



“Disgracefully, at a time the whole world is waiting to hear Osinbajo’s opinion on the suspension of CJN, even as a lawyer he has suddenly gone quiet but if it is time to illegally buy votes through sharing of tradermoney in the market, the Redeem pastor will be in the forefront,” Frank stated