Wike sets up business grants for widows of war veterans

PORT HARCOURT—Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has announced a N30 million business grant to widows and wives of fallen heroes and war veterans of the Nigerian Legion in the state.

Speaking during a ceremony to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the courtyard of the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said the grant would help the women expand their businesses and cater for their families.

The governor also announced a donation of N20 million to Rivers State Branch of Nigerian Legion, noting that the two donations will be effective after the legion make peace among their persons.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day was held at the Isaac Boro where Governor Wike inspected a guard of honour and released pigeons of peace.

The governor, leaders of the state and service commanders laid wreaths at the tomb of the unknown soldier, while there was a 21 gun salute for the fallen heroes.

He said: “When you settle your differences, N30 million business grant for the widows and wives of the fallen heroes and war veterans will be released. There will be a donation of N20 million for the Legion. In all, we are donating N50 million to the Legion.”