Widows, orphans to get free health insurance 

Nigeria’s first On-demand health plan retailer, Healthpoint has announced plans to give free health insurance cover to widows and orphans across the country.

A statement by Chief Executive Officer of Healthpoint, Mrs Kemi Ajiboyede said that the free health insurance coverage is part of her organization’s effort to ensure that some disadvantaged persons in the society get free and quality health care.

Mrs Ajiboyede stated that the offer will provide free health insurance coverage for selected widows and orphans for one year in some of the best hospitals in the country.

She noted that the company would increase the free coverage as more people enrol into the programme.

“This is our way of encouraging inclusion for all for insurance in the society. Barely one year of the launch of our health start-up company, Healthpoint, we have witnessed tremendous patronage from people from low and high echelon of life. Despite this, we know that many are still not covered.

“So what we have decided is to give free health care every year to those ordinarily cannot afford it. We have chosen widows and orphans this year. Next year, we will consider people from another segment of life. Everybody deserve good health care, so that is why we are reaching out to those who cannot afford it”.

Ajiboyede added that registration for the free health insurance plan is currently ongoing on the company’s website www.healthpoint.ng and through Healthpoing mobile app.

Giving insight on how Heathpoint works, the CEO said that the company is basically a tech start-up with focus on providing easy and convenient health insurance coverage.

She said: “We are not an insurance company. We are resellers. The unique thing about our product is that with the numbers we have, it is easier for subscribers to access our health care plans and make payment. Our payment is on subscription basis unlike the regular insurance plans where you have to make payment quarterly. We are intermediaries. We buy health plans in bulk and sell them through our mobile app.

“What Healthpoint is offering today is the most convenient and affordable health insurance plan in the country. Health insurance is good but not every Nigeria can afford it. What we have done is to mystify the problem. So with as low as N800, anybody can enrol for our health plan and enjoy the best medical care in the best hospitals in the country.”

Ajiboyede further pointed out that the Healthpoint app also offer various other unique health services. “Another good aspect of the app, is that it has a pre-booking feature where hospital appointment are schedule. The app also alerts our subscribers on health issues and epidemics. It also has a doctor-on duty feature which allows subscribers from anywhere in the world to consult on their medical issues”, she said.