Widows of fallen soldiers in Ondo commend Akeredolu for welfare 

AKURE- WIDOWS of fallen heroes in the Nigerian Army in Ondo State have commended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for attending to their welfare despite the economy challenge confronting the country.

Recall that in commemoration of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, Governor Akeredolu had announced the grant of N100,000.00 to each of the widows of soldiers from the Owena Cantonment in Akure, who lost their lives in the war against the Boko Haram terrorists.

A cross-section of widows of fallen heroes, who spoke in Akure on Monday, applauded Akeredolu for showing love to families of the fallen heroes who had laid down their lives for the survival and sustenance of the country.

The leader of the Widows at Owena Cantonment in Akure, Mrs Nath Ogochukwu addressed newsmen on behalf of the widows, enjoined the society to always give financial and material support to the dependants of the fallen heroes, so that those still alive and serving will be encouraged to give their best in the service of their fatherland.

She said: “The onus is on government to soberly reflect on the plight of families of fallen heroes and resolve to ensure that they live socially acceptable lives.”

Ogochukwu described as great, moves by the Akeredolu led-administration to ensure they all live a meaningful life after the demise of their husbands.

She also commended the governor for making the state a peaceful place and forbidden land for hoodlums to perpetrate evil while calling on all security agencies in the state to up their games.

However, Ogochukwu called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to continually motivate soldiers in war front, thereby helping them to overcome the fear that their engagement with the insurgents brings.