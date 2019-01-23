Why would Buhari rig elections? Festus Keyamo asks

By Nwafor Sunday

Huffed with canards making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has plotted with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to rig the forthcoming elections, Festus Keyamo (SAN), spokesperson of APC presidential campaign, Monday squashed the postulations and quibbled why Buhari would do so having wooed many supporters to his side.

Recall that Kola Ologbondiyan, Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, had in statement published on behalf of the party, accused Buhari of synergising with INEC officials to rig the February election.

Reacting to the statement via his official tweeter handle, Keyamo averred that Buhari cannot consider rigging the elections given the support he receives from Nigerians, during his campaigns.

His words, “When they see these sea of heads, they prepare to hide their faces in shame by alleging rigging plans. Pray, with this kind of support nationwide, why would PMB ever contemplate rigging?”.

