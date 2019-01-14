Why we may continue strike despite Ambode approval of 65 years retirement- COEASU-AOCOED

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Lecturers at the Adeyemi Ogunsanya College of Education, AOCEOD, Otto-Ijaniki under the umbrella, Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU who expressed joy for the Executive Order given by Mr Akinwunmi Ambode to commence the 65 years retirement age for lecturers, has said the suspended strike may continue if all their demands are not met by the College management within a month.

Recall that while the national COEASU embarked on a national strike where over 70 federal and state colleges of Education participated from September 27, to December over non-implementation of agreements especially NEEDS assessment report by the federal government; COEASU-AOCOED embarked on an indefinite strike that lasted for weeks.

Speaking to journalists recently COEASU-AOCOED chairman, Comrade Ige Ajayi in company of principal officers of the union said that it was a welcome development that Governor Ambode has given Executive Order on the implementation of 65 years retirement age for the staff, one of issues the union are demanding to be addressed. He added that other demands like the approval of 53.37 percent allowances; and vacancy returns on Academic staff and other allied issues were still waiting for the College management approval.

Ajayi explained that, “ It is imperative to state the background to what led to the industrial imbroglio. The union has been on the neck of the College Management close to six months over some germane issues affecting the welfare of the Academic staff in the college with little attention paid to those issues by the college.

“These issues are the approval of 65 years of retirement age; the implementation of 53.37 percentage allowances that include transportation and hazards; and the Vacancy returns on academic staff and other allied issues.

“However, after the union met with the Governing Council chairman and the College Management on Wednesday 9th January over the germane issues where the Prof. Tunde Samuel , Chairman, Governing Council gave assurance of two weeks to resolve all the issues, Governor Ambode called two hours after the meeting to approve the 65 years retirement age. For this we are grateful to him and Prof. Samuel for this development.” said COEASU-AOCOED chairman.

Reiterating the Union’s agreement to call off the strike, Mr Ige noted that the union would continue the suspended strike if their requests were not met within a month.

His words, “The outcome of the meeting with the Governing Council and the College Management was reported to the Congress on Thursday, 10th January, 2019. And the Congress has directed that a time line of one month from 10th January 2019 to 11th February be given to the College Management to see to the actualization of the issues raised: the retirees should start accessing their pension benefits; Commencement of the payment of 53.37 percentage should start in January; and The immediate commencement of the promotion exercise of all qualified academic staff.

“The outcome after we have monitored and accessed will determine whether we will continue the suspended strike” he added.