Why we inaugurated new rules for Lagos Judiciary — Justice Oke

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS—FOLLOWING protests by some lawyers over the newly inaugurated civil procedure rule for Lagos State Judiciary, Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Opeyemi Oke has explained that the new rule is intended to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

She regretted that for a long time, excessive delay has been an embarrassing feature of the administration of justice adding, “the inadequacies in our Civil Procedure Rules and abuse of its provisions were identified as a contributory factor to the delay. A number of the procedures in the old rules could not meet the demands of modern civil justice and fell starkly behind international best standards.”

She said: “It, therefore, became expedient to address these problems by introducing reforms directed towards the achievement of a just, speedy and efficient administration of justice in line with the commitment statement of this administration. A review was also essential to further reinforce the independence of the judiciary and address the lacuna identified in the 2012 Rules, to deny them as a tool exploited to defeat the ends of justice.

“The New Rules 2019 are in line with international best practices comparable with any global jurisdiction. “The Rules also contain new Pre-Action Protocols on various subject matters to explain the conduct and set out the steps required of parties prior to the commencement of proceedings to which the Rules apply.”