Why we can’t end farmers/herders clashes —FG

Blames farmers, politicians, militias, population explosion, climate change

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— The Federal Government has explained its seeming inability to end the continued violent clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country, saying apart from local causative factors, the crisis was of a regional if not continental dimension.

Accordingly, government said it had engaged Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Commission as well as Ministers of Agriculture of the affected countries in the region to ensure strict implementation of the 1998 ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and Trans-humans.

Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), made the disclosures at a Special Ministerial Press Briefing with the theme “The Journey So Far” to give his stewardship since November 2015 to date, in Abuja, yesterday.

The minister listed several factors responsible for the killings, saying population explosion, climate change, activities of devious politicians, training and arming of militias by some state governors as well as unconscious blocking of cattle routes by some farmers.

He said as part of the meeting with the ECOWAS Commission on the effective implementation of the ECOWAS Protocol, there was supposed to be an international clearance certificate for the herders moving from one country to another.

He said: “When he (herder) enters into a country, there must be a check point area where the cattle will be inspected. There must be international clearance certificate, know the number of cows he is moving with, ensure that he does not carry weapon of any kind, show him the route he must follow and so on.

“So, in doing all these, clashes between herders and farmers will be completely reduced if not eliminated because what is happening is that herders along the routes go into farms and somehow destroy the crops.”

While blaming climate change and high population explosion for the problem, the minister also said some failed politicians do take advantage of the clashes to gain political mileage.

He said: “Part of the problem is that there have been cattle routes over the years but because of population growth and climate change, even farmers are moving from their traditional communities elsewhere because of climate change. Now, they are occupying the routes created for cattle.

“Population growth has made it possible for people to also build homes along those routes, so when those herders are moving, they now have to look for alternative routes in the event they destroy farms. So, this is what is happening.

“We are a signatory to the ECOWAS Protocol on free movement. What is happening is that we cannot stop the free movement. About 60-65 per cent of ECOWAS population is here (in Nigeria) and we also move en massè to ECOWAS countries.

‘’We move our goods to ECOWAS countries. This is why I said it is a complex issue and it is a regional issue which must be tackled accordingly.

“The second issue is that certain politicians also politicise this issue for their own benefit, particularly when the election is approaching and they have not been able to do well in their states, so they politicize it.

‘’So, at that meeting, we discussed with the governors that politicizing this crisis is of no benefit to anyone, rather it endangers the public.”

The minister also spoke of ongoing reforms in the ministry, saying aside from reforms in the paramilitary services, he had also automated the Citizenship and Business Department of the ministry, while proposing to create new departments for efficient service delivery.