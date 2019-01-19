Why we are selling properties seized from corrupt politicians—Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

President Muhammad Buhari has said that properties and companies seized from corrupt politicians would be sold and money ploughed into the national treasury, adding he would not want people that will come after him to return such seized properties to their owners as they did after he was overthrown in a military coup in 1983.

Speaking in Kaduna at the APC presidential rally, President Buhari said he has fulfilled all his campaign promises and urged the people to vote for him again in order to consolidate on the gains so far achieved.

EFCC locates Ex-Gov Jang’s hidden houses in Kaduna

The President who spoke in Hausa promised that he will not betray the trust of the people and will do everything to protect the people from being exploited.

Also, governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai who was at the rally with his three wives accused the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar of going to America to take instructions from President Donald Trump and urged the people to reject him at the polls.

Ganduje: Buhari is fighting opposition, not corruption – Atiku

“He has gone to America to reassure his masters that they should not worry, he will hand over the country to them. He has gone to report to those who control him” he said.

Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole said the people of Kaduna state should reject the PDP because “Atiku supervised” the closure of textile industries in the state.