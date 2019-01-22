Why some Governor’s still owe workers salaries – Masari

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has ,on Tuesday, opened up on why some Governors are still owing salaries in their various states.

Governor Masari said the governors owe their workers’ salaries not because they didn’t get support from the Federal government but because they place priority on other things other than paying salaries.

Governor Masari stated this during a solidarity rally organised by stakeholders in the state’s education sector to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Masari for second term.

He said payment of salaries is not a favour but the entitlements of the workers, particularly that they laboured for it.

According to him, “In all cases, since President Muhammadu Buhari came on board till date, whoever among Governors that didn’t pay salary is not because President Buhari or Federal government didn’t support them but because they have other things as priority,” Governor Masari said.