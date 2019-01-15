Why Okowa deserves re-election — SSG

…As gov gets statewide support

By Onozure Dania

Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Mr Festus Agas, has said apart from his experience in governance, which has united and positioned Delta State for rapid social economic development, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa deserves a second term in office for equity and fairness.

Meanwhile, a labour-based group operating on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, across the 25 local government areas in the state, Option A Initiative, has endorsed Okowa for a second term.

The SSG who spoke at his country home, Ughelli, Delta State, noted that the fact that each of the senatorial districts now knows that after eight years it will be its turn to occupy the office as governor had stabilised the polity and united the state.

He urge Urhobo to massively vote for Okowa in the forth coming governorship election, so that in 2023 when it will be the turn of the Delta Central, the governor will give maximum support to the Urhobo as well.

On his part, addressing its members from the 25 councils of the state in Sapele, Principal Coordinator of Option A Initiative, Olumami Oyibo, said they were committed to the return of Okowa for a second term so that Delta North senatorial district could complete its eight years term of governance in the state and also because of Okowa’s performance.