Why I’m supporting Atiku on privatization of refineries, others – Onuesoke

Peoples Demoratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has explained the reasons why he joined others to throw his weight behind proposed privatization of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and other sectors of the economy by PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Onuesoke who spoke in Lagos, after a meeting of Atiku Caucus Group, said privatization of the refineries and other sector of the economy will not only eradicate corruption, create jobs for youths, but it will strike balance, equity and fairness across the geo-political zones of the country, just as he advised that government should deepen on taxes from the private.

“Come to developed world and see how the private sectors are booming and employment too. In Germany a lot of companies are looking for workers,” he revealed.

He alleged that with the level of corruption going on in NNPC, it is pertinent to deregulate the sector and allow private enterprises a chance to thrive.

“The privatisation of the existing refineries in the country would create opportunities for new ones that will be viable and efficient to meet the needs of the nation, ‘’ he explained.

According to him, “The wastage in NNPC is much and government has no business running it. As long as it remains in government hands it will continue to be a tool for massive corruption.

“ Some people will say what come of electricity after privatization? What they should understand is that if our electricity is fully privatised like Nitel, the problem of electricity could have been gone like telephone today. Look at peace airline that started some years ago is doing well, but Nigeria airways is grounded.”