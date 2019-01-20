Why I will vote, encourage votes for Buhari – LP Chieftain

The former National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Dr Kayode Ajulo, says President Muhammadu Buhari will get his votes to ensure a solid foundation for successive governments to build on.

Ajulo, an Abuja based Human Rights Lawyer and known critic of the present administration, gave his position in Lagos on Sunday in a statement entitled: “2019 Presidential Election: My Political Decision.”

He said: “In making my support for President Muhammadu Buhari public, it must be equivocal that not only will I vote for him, I will do everything legally permissible to galvanize and mobilize support for him.

“I will mobilise like minds to add value to the ongoing electioneering campaigns to ensure that President Buhari is re-elected.”

The LP chieftain, who is the Mayegun, Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yorubaland, said President Buhari, in his estimation and within the context of his main challenger, has no doubt established a strong base upon which the nation can consolidate for the future.

“After a careful analysis of the two leading presidential candidates in this election, that is, President Buhari of the All Progressives Party (APC) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I have come to realise that Buhari, despite the rough and tough terrain remains focused and determined not to be distracted by enemies of the country.

“One can point to Buhari’s massive achievements despite all distractions in the areas of the fight against corruption, infrastructural transformation and development.

“He did not abandon ongoing projects that need completion for national development and his administration recognised and honoured late Chief Gani Fawehinmi and the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, among others.

“Also, we cannot easily forget where we were before 2015; when impunity and impudence held sway and how far we’ve come as a nation under Buhari.

“It shall be my humble responsibility to join hands with other eminent and patriotic Nigerians to reach out, rigorously canvass and make our people see why the ongoing national journey of rebirth of our great country, Nigeria must continue.

“We can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs; our sacrifice, therefore, is imperative in voting President Buhari for the second term,” he said.

Ajulo noted that at this moment of the country’s political journey, formidable ideologies could but say their takes on the future of the country, as silence or sitting on the fence was of no use to the nation.

“Nigeria, our collective patrimony, is at a crossroads where some of us have to take a position, so one can be recorded to have taken a side on political development of the country.

‘ Hence, the decision to release this statement to notify my co-patriots of my political decision and where I stand.

“But the truth remains that the options available to us, in accordance with the objective realities of the prerequisite for winning a presidential election under our prevailing system today, are limited.

“The evident truth is that most of the other presidential candidates do not even have the capacity to have their political party agents in a quarter of the 36 States of the Federation.

“ My constructive criticism of this administration was to ensure that the President lays the required foundation the country needs to move forward, and he has in the last three and half years, dedicated himself to rebuilding our country, laying a solid foundation which we needed since 1999,” he said.

Ajulo noted that the caution at which pubic officers in Nigeria handled public funds were a result of the premium President Buhari placed on his anti-corruption policy.

“As for His Excellency, Atiku , I cannot pitch my tent with him, for not only obvious reasons of integrity challenge but also integrity deficiencies of those who surround him.

“ Atiku’s determination and boast to sell NNPC once elected as President is a reminding nightmare for me on the infamous way and manner our national assets were sold to family and friends under his watch as the then Vice-President of Nigeria.

“Although Atiku promised to restructure Nigeria in response to agitations of Southern Nigeria Patriots, the sincerity of this promise is shown as he never canvassed such position among his people in the North and he has never at any time revealed the blue print of such equitable process,” Ajulo added.