Why I Initiated Re-fuel Okowa —Sowho

Sowho Okiemute, the Youth Leader of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ward 3 in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State and Coordinator of Re-fuel Okowa, an initiative aimed at fueling 100 tricycles and 100 motorcycles monthly had said the reason why Re-fuel Okowa was created was to encourage Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his little way of promoting prosperity among Deltans.

Sowho, who addressed newsmen at Rain Oil Filling Station along Adeola road in Sapele, where over 200 Tricycles and motorcycles had converge for their monthly 10 litres of fuel, said “ Governor Okowa has really brought progress and prosperity to Deltans.

What he has done is certainly unprecedented in the history of Nigeria, which is why I have decided in my small way to contribute my quota in support of the governor and party,” Sowho said.