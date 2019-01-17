Why I gave Nwosu to Imo people – Okorocha

…Hands over newly built complex office to CAN

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, Thursday said that he would not stop supporting the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him because he (Okorocha) had found “honesty” in Nwosu.

Okorocha made this statement in Owerri, when he handed over a newly built complex office to the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, led by the CAN, National President, Samson Ayokunle, alongside the Imo state chapter of CAN as well as other executives.

Okorocha said among other of his reasons for supporting Nwosu is that he is a child of God.

He said: “I am delighted that I have fulfilled one of the promises I made to God when I was seeking for power in 2011. While I battle so many Challenges associated with my office, I am particularly happy that the vow I made to God has been fulfilled today in many ramifications.

“This came with a lot of difficulties as most people never understood me and some never even believed I was a Christian. I was baptized with so many names, but that did not stop my vision to win souls to God.

“One of my very first project was the construction of a modern Chapel in front of the Government House. Today, we have Chapels in all the Twenty-Seven Local Governments in the State and currently been manned by Pastors and Reverends. And the Chapels also serve as branches of CAN in the 27 Local Governments”.

“Today, I am here to hand over this edifice to CAN, I pray and hope that this edifice will continue to be a symbol of peace and unity in the Christendom.”

He reminded them that, “In few months to come, I will be exiting as your governor, I have been praying to God Almighty to help Imo State to get a good successor to continue with the good works already started.

“As a human being, Samuel was ordered by God to anoint Saul. It takes God to send a person to anoint another.”

On who will succeed him as the next governor, he insisted that, “I have gone through the length and breath of Imo State and Uche Nwosu will be the best in 2019. I urge CAN in Imo State to maintain peace and continue to pray for our leaders.

“I urge all churches to support CAN and its leadership. They may not be perfect but together we can build the CAN of our dreams. I handover the CAN headquarters with some operational vehicles and 2 million naira monthly subvention.”

Earlier the National President of CAN, Rev. Ayokunle said, “It is a sacrifice and an offering to the Lord. God will continue to reward the governor and his generations as he has deemed it fit to build a house for God so shall God build a house for him in his Kingdom.”

He added by calling on Nigerians to pray for the forthcoming general elections.