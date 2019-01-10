Why I couldn’t help with payment of pensioners —Nwosu

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—The governorship flag bearer of Action Alliance, AA, Mr. Uche Nwosu, has explained that he could not do much to end the plight of Imo pensioners because “as a Chief of Staff, my role was advisory, while the buck stops on the governor’s table.”

Nwosu, who gave the explanation via a statement issued by his campaign organisation’s Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Onwuasoanya Jones, also reaffirmed that he was fully prepared to end the sufferings experienced by Imo pensioners.

“My duty as Chief of Staff, was to make suggestions, while the governor decides whether to implement such suggestions or not. I didn’t have powers to do anything on my own,” Nwosu said.

The AA governorship candidate also said that as governor, he would implement those ideas that would be beneficial to Imo people, as well as ensure that pensioners get their due.

“I know what the problems are and I also understand the predicament of the present administration in solving that problem once and for all. I shall step on toes, no matter how big those toes are,” Nwosu assured.

He said he was “pained” that Imo senior citizens have to go through avoidable rigours before getting their legitimate entitlements.

“It is unfortunate that after these rigorous verifications, they still do not get paid their entitlements as at when due,” Nwosu lamented.

Continuing, Okorocha’s son in-law opined that there was no reason pensioners should not get paid for their years of service to the state.

“Some of them are the teachers that taught us. Others served us in different capacities, in the civil service. Now that they are old and retired, they deserve to be paid without hassles”, Nwosu said.