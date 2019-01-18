Why Buhari’s no longer fit to continue in office —Udeogaranya

By Ebun Sessou

Former chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, who recently decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Charles Udo Udeogaranya yesterday said that President Muhammadu Buhari is no longer fit to continue in office.

Udeogaranya said: “An honest political assessment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance at the Meet The Candidates Live TV programme on NTA would clearly underscore President Buhari unfit to preside over the executive arm of government.

“Though there were some flashes of the real Buhari that occurred less than 30 percent of the time, however the inability to understand a simple question coupled with incoherent responses suggests that the old general has surrendered to nature and medical conditions and can only rely on intuition, relations and very old trusted friends to perform a simple mental task.

“The implication is that unknown people who were not elected by Nigerians are now in charge of Nigeria and criticism against the person of Buhari may now be unfair as nature coupled with medical conditions have set in.

“I plead with Nigerians to be kind to President Buhari and save him from the harsh conditions of those presiding over Nigeria by using the 2019 presidential election to retire the old General to Daura, where he should enjoy his old age with his grandchildren.”