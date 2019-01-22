Why Buhari’s fight against corruption is herculean task –Lawyer

An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Solomon Abiodun, says the Buhari administration has taken up a herculean task of fighting corruption under a democratic dispensation.

Abiodun made the statement in an interview on Tuesday in Ilorin, saying the fight against corruption was an anathema under a democratic dispensation.

“Democracy has frustrated President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort to stop corruption as every politician now runs to court for safety when they perpetuate evil.

“The rich will run to lawyers and hire Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) as many as they can to solicit on their behalf, and they start delaying case and frustrate the whole process.

“Democracy is too soft to counter corruption as many politicians now believe they have right to go to court and clean their name as it is happening presently in Nigeria,” he said.

He explained that corrupt politicians and their cohorts in other sectors had turned the fight against corruption into a ‘child’s play’ in spite its devastating effects to all facets of life.

The legal practitioner said many criminals sought freedom under democracy because they had always been presumed innocent under the law until they were adjudged guilty by a court.

He called on the Federal Government to cue from advance countries such as South Korea, China, and Saudi Arabia where corruption is being handled with “iron hand”.

“It is time to be strict on corruption. Anybody caught in the act should be hanged to death,” the lawyer said. (NAN)