Where we should start building Nigeria from – Banky W

Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W has revealed that he doesn’t share the same sentiments with politicians who believe that the only time they can contribute to the development of Nigeria is when they become the president.

According to the singer who has since declared his intention to run for House of Representative, Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP), some politicians vying for the post of presidency are meant to focus on building the nation through the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate.

“I had a conversation with one of the alternative candidates running for President and I said I respect your courage but I disagree with your strategy. Some of us need to focus on House of Reps, Senate, and House of Assembly. Let’s get in, start there and build”, he said.

Banky W who recently kicked off a door-to-door campaign ahead of the February 2019 general elections, wished Nigerian leaders are stripped of their various titles until they do something meaningful to make them deserve the titles they are currently addressed by.

“I met a guy who said he had only ever seen his Representative on a poster during election season, and in the lobby of the Hilton in Abuja. Is that a Representative? I wish we could stop calling our leaders ‘Honourable’ and ‘Your Excellency’, until they do something that deserves those titles.”