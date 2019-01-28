When Buhari came calling…

By Abu Shekara

When President Muhammadu Buhari visited Sokoto, to condole the people on the death of former President Shehu Shagari. The visit was short, lasting barely two hours. The President did his duty as the leader of the people, to share their grief and offer some solace for the great loss.

For some people in Sokoto , Buhari’s visit left a sour aftertaste. Members of the All Progressives Congress for instance, where several days after sulking and licking the wounds of the humiliation they suffered from that event. But they are injuries that the APC inflicted upon themselves.

Out of their shear intent to use the President’s visit to embarrass the PDP and particularly Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Senator Wamakko’s APC launched a busybody plan to commandeer the visitor and ignominiously push the state’s Number One Citizen to the sidelines. Local radio stations were saturated with announcements of the visit within eighteen hours, calling supporters out to the streets, purportedly to welcome Buhari to Sokoto but actually to use the crowds to buttress the claim of the political supremacy of Senator Wamakko in the state.

On D-Day, the APC smuggled onto the tarmac of Sultan Abubakar International Airport, hundreds of party elements to parade for the President. Back in town, the APC Campaign Office was lavishly decorated to receive the visitor, while bus loads of party fans from local governments lurked nearby, waiting for the cue invade.

The APC program of events consisted of Senator Wamakko receiving the President after touchdown, a triumphant ride in the same car with Buhari, through supporter thronged streets to late Shehu Shagari’s residence and then, a stopover at the APC Campaign Office to address an unprecedented multitude of loyalists.

As for host Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, he was supposed to be an inconsequential bystander. He is after all, an opposition governor, who should be intimidated, even harassed by the federal might of the ruling party.

To the chagrin of Wamakko and his APC cohorts however, not a single part of the well laid out agenda happened. The protocol arrangements were handled by personnel from the Villa and rightly so.

When Buhari landed therefore,the welcome party of dignitaries at the foot of the presidential plane waiting to receive him had Governor Tambuwal at the head of the line, then Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu and Senator Wamakko a grudging third.

A while later, Tambuwal was invited by a Villa official to board the plane, “to receive his guest,” which he obliged, leaving everyone else down on the tarmac and consulted with the President in the privacy of the plane for a couple of minutes.

Done with pleasantries with the welcome party, which Governor Tambuwal supervised, it was time for the visitor’s convoy to the residence of late Shehu Shagari. Buhari took the ride with the host Governor on his side, where he remained for the rest of the short day.

Poor APC, everything went r humiliatingly against their schemes. But if they wish to blame anybody it ought to be themselves for their intent and ignorance. In their haste to spite Tambuwal and PDP, they forgot the realities of the situation.

Buhari was visiting as President of Nigeria (not the APC presidential candidate) to condole his people (not APC members) on the demise of former president Shehu Shagari (not a member of the APC).

When the President visits any state of the country to greet the people, it is the people’s representative in that state that should by protocol receive him, not a Senator from the state. The people’s representative in this case is the STATE GOVERNOR. So, Governor Tambuwal would still be Buhari’s host on that condolence visit, even if the deceased were from Senator Wamakko’s Sokoto Central Senatorial District.

That the APC in Sokoto is so desperately groping for a political point that they could actually use the demise of a respected elder like Shehu Shagari to grab it, is a clear indication of their brand of politics. But what made matters worse was their reaction to the sour grapes of their self inflicted humiliation.

Their commissioning of area boys and other knavish characters to chant street level insults on all the people who do not support Wamakko, right on the tarmac before the President’s departure told the world the moral level of the APC leadership in Sokoto State. It is better to assume that Muhammadu Buhari is not so desperate for a second term, as to seek it in the same uncouth and uncultured manner, as his party in Sokoto State is seeking control.

Elements at the national level of APC however show by their conduct, that they are in cohorts with the schemes of their branch in Sokoto. The enlisting of Ahmed Bola Tinubu by Wamakko to come over and do what Buhari visit could not accomplishes was a pointer to the fact that the party’s misadventures in the state are actually contrived at a higher level.

The Asiwaju came to Sokoto, ostensibly to sympathize with the people over their loss but his follow up activity exposed the real agenda of his visit. In a more publicized session at Wamakko’s residence, Tinubu gave a diatribe of how “a phone call” from him to Wamakko secured the governorship ticket for Tambuwal in 2015!

The Asiwaju was in an obvious bid to massage his host’s badly bruised ego and give the cowed APC supporters in the state some confidence after the disappointment of Buhari’s visit. And he could only accomplish that by resorting to a reassuring cock and bull story that depicted Governor Tambuwal as their political acolyte.

He was talking about a man,who occupied a hierarchically higher position in Nigeria than State Governor, when he became Speaker of the House of Representatives in spite of staunch opposition and subversive moves by the combined might of the ruling party.

The circumstances leading to Tambuwal’s emergence as the PDP governorship candidate in Sokoto State in 2015 are more of current affairs than history. As Number Four Citizen at the time, forsaking his ruling party to support the triumph of the opposition, has earned for him what is due to him in the scheme of things, phone call or no phone call.

The rise of Tambuwal is a clear pointer to the fact the politics of overlords and self styled “supreme leaders” is gradually but inexorably going out of fashion. There still exist however, vestiges of politicians, who cling to that old, archaic politics of masters and servants, which has bogged down the progress of Nigeria’s democracy. Godfather politics is the the father of nepotism, which the bane of governance in Nigeria.

Developments in the politics of Sokoto and Lagos States are examples of the reactionary role of Godfathers in the political process. Senator Wamakko’s imposition of the least capable and most unpopular person, even within the leadership and supporters, as the APC governorship flag bearer is hurting the fortunes of that party in the upcoming polls.

In fact, the focus of APC propaganda and publicity in Sokoto State is on Wamakko, who is being promoted as the ONLY reason the party’s candidate should be elected. At rallies, Wamakko, all APC candidates and all speakers to the last one, eulogize and glorify Wamakko and him only, as though he is the one running for governor!

As for the candidate… oh, Ahmed Aliyu, (my apologies), he is too contented to bask in the glory of his master to tell the people of Sokoto State why they should make him their leader. The only quality projected about him is that he is a loyal crony to Wamakko.

Bola Tinubu is playing a similar role in Lagos State. After having crises with former governor Fasola, his ego is once again, the major reason the APC boat in that state is rocking. It is the irrepressible godfather spirit in the Asiwaju that induced him to steer the hornet’s nest by anointing another person than the very popular and competent incumbent, Akinwumi Ambode as the party’s candidate for governorship.

For megalomaniacs, politics is not about democracy and good governance but rather only about ego and clinging at all costs, to power and patronage. There are no allies and partners but cronies and servants. Leadership is mainly the exploitation of people and situations for the advancement of self centered interests.

Fortunately for Nigeria’s politics Godfathers are fast losing grip and becoming extinct, as a crop of young, progressive and independent minded politicians, are emerging to sound the death knell of the Tinubus and Wamakkos of this country. And however hard they fight, they cannot stand this new, conquering tide of change.