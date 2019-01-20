What I’ll do in my second term — Buhari

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA— President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration, if re-elected into office for second term, will build on the momentum of his present achievements.

President Buhari stated this, yesterday, in his opening speech atThe Testimonies of Change organised by Ministry of Information and Culture to showcase the achievements of ‘the Buhari administration’ at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

President Buhari, who was represented by Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, said he was overwhelmed by the testimonies of Nigerians from across the country who benefited directly from his economic policies and promised that in his second term, he would double the efforts.

He also pledged that his administration would continue to implement policies and programmes that will impact more on the lives of common Nigerians.

He said: “What I have just witnessed is a clear testimony that this administration has indeed impacted on the people of this country. Hearing directly from Nigerians lends credibility to the impact of our policies and programmes.

“I, therefore, wish to congratulate the testifiers and tell them to continue to spread the good news. This administration will continue to implement programmes that will benefit the largest number of our country men and women.”

Earlier in his opening speech, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the event, tagged, The Testimonies of Change, was designed to showcase, in a unique way, the achievements of the Buhari administration.

According to him, the programme is considered as a better way of telling the story of Buhari’s administration and lend credence to the ongoing radio and television broadcasts in order to get the message across to Nigerians.

“We have used many platforms to communicate the numerous achievements to Nigerians. These include Town Hall Meetings, which we have now held 16 times across the country; media tour of infrastructural projects; regular visits to media organizations, press conferences and media interviews, and the FGN/iAPP.