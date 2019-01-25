What I dislike about being a superstar – Omawumi

By Rotimi Agbana

T o say that music diva, Omawumi is one entertainment celebrity who would always love to bask in the glory of her social status would be a total misjudgment of her personality, because once in a while the ‘Bottom Belle’ crooner wishes she is not a public figure.

While explaining what she dislikes about being in the limelight, Omawumi told Showtime that sometimes she wishes to be like every other person on the street, who are able to do what they like without having to bother about criticisms or condemnation from the public.

D’banj’s DKM partners with CSA global in one of a kind pan-African cultural, business collaboration

“I’ve always looked for a way to manage my life in the limelight. So to speak, but I think that regret is too strong a word. But I would like to be able to express myself without having to care what people would say about me or how they would react to anything I do”, she said.

She added that if it were possible, she would love to do things like every other person and not be held accountable for it.

Ghanaian female dancehall singer, Shegee’s biggest dream

“For example, if someone looks for my trouble, I would like to deal with the person. I don’t regret being in the limelight; I just wish sometimes I could be an entertainer, a musician and still do things and not be held accountable for it. I would have loved to be just like Lagbaja or Sia, you know nobody knows them because nobody sees their face. When they are done with their music craft they go to their house and sit down comfortably to play ayo and eat pepper soup without anybody stressing them”, she said.